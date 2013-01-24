Like other Emergency Departments in the Netherlands, the Flevoziekenhuis ED is facing several challenges. There are large numbers of patients at peak times, it is difficult to find sufficiently qualified staff, the space in the ED is limited and the patient flow is slowed down by wait times for nurses, treatment beds, examinations, physicians and intake beds. The staff is able to meet the care demand during the majority of the week; however, at busy times, it isn’t always feasible to treat all patients within a short time frame. In the worst cases, the ED has to stop accepting ambulances for a few hours — a situation that also occurs regularly in other EDs in the Netherlands. Philips was asked to optimize the department’s processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times. The second request was to address the ED space by creating an internal relocation or renovation plan.