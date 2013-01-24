Home
Nuclear Medicine - PET
Recycling passports
Nuclear Medicine - PET

Please find herewith the recycling passports for Nuclear Medicine PET products.

 

 

 

Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter
Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter

4535 679 00881

4535 679 58951

4535 679 87121

 

Gemini TF

Gemini TF

 

4535 679 83931

 

Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry

Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry

 

4535-674-79851 to 9
Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers
Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers

4535-674-9178x

4535-674-7876x

4535-674-9128x

4535-674-9173x

4535-674-9174x
Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet

Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet

 

4535-675-30901 to 9
Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet

Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet

 

4535-675-28471 to 9
Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet

Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet

 

4535-675-25221 to 9

 

Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry
Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry

4535 679 00891

4535 679 58961

I understand

