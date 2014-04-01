Domača stran
Contrast enhanced ultrasound

    Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)

    Discover what is new in the field of contrast-enhanced imaging
    Ultrasound contrast agents can transform the role of ultrasound, allowing clinicians to study the enhancement patterns of liver lesions in real-time, providing faster and more definitive diagnoses. With Philips ultrasound, CEUS is seamlessly integrated into the standard workflow, providing exceptional detail throughout arterial, portal, and late phase scanning. Additionally, with advanced technologies such as MaxVue, PureWave C9-2 transducer, fusion Imaging and integrated quantification via Philips Q-Apps, and the ultimate liver solution, maximum confidence becomes a reality even in the most challenging exams. Innovative solutions such as xMatrix 3D/4D  technology can also transform the assessment of lesions in the liver, providing a fast and effective way to visualize feeding vessels and response to treatment. There are many exciting developments in the field of CEUS. Learn more about Philips contrast-enhanced ultrasound imaging, and contact your local Philips representative by clicking the form below.

    Contrast enhanced ultrasound resources

    • Spremenite pogled
    diagnostic confidence in technically difficult patients

    Contrast-enhanced ultrasound improving confidence in technically difficult patients

     

    Learn how to achieve the best level of confidence even in the most challenging patients through contrast-enhanced ultrasound.

    Open the Customer Story PDF
    Synergies in ultrasound

    Synergies case study: contrast-enhanced ultrasound imaging

     

    Discover why Professor Dirk-André Clevert of University Hospital, Munich, relies on Philips for contrast-enhanced imaging of the abdomen.

    Open the Customer Story PDF
    image fusion

    Fusion imaging and CEUS

     

    Learn how Fusion imaging with Auto Registration can positively impact your CEUS procedures.

    Open the Customer Story PDF
    Contrast enhanced ultrasound video

    Contrast-enhanced ultrasound: practical application

     

    Dr. Teresa Fontanilla, MD, Ph.D., from Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain speaks about her experience with CEUS imaging on Philips ultrasound.

    Play podcast

    Contrast-enhanced ultrasound articles and resources

    How to develop a contrast-enhanced ultrasound program.

    Contrast-enhanced ultrasound for focal liver lesions: how accurate is it?

    The prevalence and significance of renal perfusion defects in early kidney transplants quantified using 3D contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS).

    ICUS (International Contrast Ultrasound Society).

    Post-operative 3D CEUS versus Tc99m-DTPA in detection of post-surgical perfusion defects in kidney transplants.

    EFSUMB Case of the month.

    Accuracy of contrast-enhanced ultrasound compared with magnetic resonance imaging in assessing the tumor response after neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

    Response after neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

    EFSUMB (European Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology).

    SonoWorld Contrast Central

    Value of high-resolution contrast-enhanced ultrasound in detection and characterisation of endoleaks after EVAR.
    find the right transducers for your system

    Find the right transducer for your system

     

    Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.

    View transducers

    Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

