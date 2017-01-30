Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry- leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Azurion 3 M12
Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm
Azurion 7 B20/15
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Floor Mounted
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Ceiling mounted
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Floor/Ceiling Mounted
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Detector sizes
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12" flat detector
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20" flat detector
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20" flat detector on the frontal gantry, 15" flat detector on the lateral gantry
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Plane configuration
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Monoplane
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Monoplane
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Biplane
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Key benefits
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Interventional labs perform a broad mix of cases, requiring the integration of multiple sources. That makes it more critical than ever to work as efficiently as possible. With Philips Azurion workspace, you are connected to all modalities and applications in one customizable environment.
ClarityIQ technology provides high-quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
The service contract³ is included by default in every Azurion system and entitles you to core software upgrades, training on upgraded new software functionality, and computer hardware replacement to support software upgrades.
As a company committed to doing business sustainably, we are keen to help our customers make responsible choices. We offer solutions that aim to improve people’s health and well-being while reducing environmental impact. The Azurion platform is the result of our EcoDesign process and offers significant environmental improvements. The main environmental benefits of the current design are reduced weight and improved energy efficiency.
3D visualization and measurement solution
Improving workflow in the interventional lab
Live echo and live X-ray fusion tool
Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures
See clearly, guide confidently
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity. The advanced layout enables you to access and control up to 20 external video sources across six 27" monitors to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details [2] Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions. [3] The contract has a duration of 1 year (warranty) plus 4 years of Technology Maximizer Essential.
[1] SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details
[2] Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
[3] The contract has a duration of 1 year (warranty) plus 4 years of Technology Maximizer Essential.
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