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Azurion

Azurion Image Guided Therapy System

With Azurion, performance and superior care become one

Our Azurion Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.

Azurion Image Guided Therapy System

Innovatively designed to support even the most challenging procedure

Perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with the advanced system connectivity and innovative geometry of the Azurion biplane system for neuro interventions with SmartCT1 for 3D applications to speed up confident decision-making. 

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Product range

  •  
    Azurion 5 M12

    Azurion 5 M12  

    Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.

    722227
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  •  
    Azurion 3 M15

    Azurion 3 M15  

    Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

    NCVD002
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  •  
    Azurion 7 M12

    Azurion 7 M12  

    Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.

    NCVD003
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  •  
    Azurion 7 M20

    Azurion 7 M20  

    Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

    NCVD005
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  •  
    Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm

    Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm  

    The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.

    NCVD207
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  •  
    Azurion 5 M20

    Azurion 5 M20  

    Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry- leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

    722228
    View product
  • 0

Which product is right for you?

Azurion 3 M12

Azurion 3 M12

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Azurion 5 M20

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm

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Azurion 7 B20/15

Azurion 7 B20/15

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Mounting options

Floor Mounted

Ceiling mounted

Floor/Ceiling Mounted

Detector sizes

12" flat detector

20" flat detector

20" flat detector on the frontal gantry, 15" flat detector on the lateral gantry

Plane configuration

Monoplane

Monoplane 

Biplane

Key benefits

  • Standard service contract that entitles the Azurion system to continuous core software upgrade, software update to fix bugs, and safety and cybersecurity updates

  • Standard service contract that entitles the Azurion system to continuous core software upgrade, software update to fix bugs, and safety and cybersecurity updates

  • Standard service contract that entitles the Azurion system to continuous core software upgrade, software update to fix bugs, and safety and cybersecurity updates

  • Basic navigation tools

  • Basic and advanced navigation tools

  • Basic and advanced navigation tools

  • Essential clinical packages

  • Essential, advanced, and premium clinical packages

  • Essential, advanced, and premium clinical packages

  • Suitable for interventional Cardiology procedures

  • Suitable for a hybrid room

  • Suitable for interventional neurovascular and hybrid procedures

  • High-resolution imaging over a large field of view. You can visualize the aortic valve and a significant portion of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view

  • Integrates with third party surgical tables (Baxter and Getinge)

  • Full body coverage

  • A unique stand that allows reaching the groin without repositioning

  • Frontral gantry with 270 degree range of movement

  • Optional head-en access with positioning of the frontral gantry at 135 degrees

  • Off-center imaging along both sides of the table

  • Secure and fast parking of the lateral gantry allows for a seamless switch between 2D and 3D image acquisition

Features

Sustainability refurbished illustration

Control all tasks at table side

Interventional labs perform a broad mix of cases, requiring the integration of multiple sources. That makes it more critical than ever to work as efficiently as possible. With Philips Azurion workspace, you are connected to all modalities and applications in one customizable environment.

Gift of experience

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ technology provides high-quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.

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Image Guided Therapy System Azurion

Keep your technology up to date with Technology Maximizer

The service contract³ is included by default in every Azurion system and entitles you to core software upgrades, training on upgraded new software functionality, and computer hardware replacement to support software upgrades. 

Image Guided Therapy System Azurion 7 C20 PCI procedure

Doing business responsibly and sustainably

As a company committed to doing business sustainably, we are keen to help our customers make responsible choices. We offer solutions that aim to improve people’s health and well-being while reducing environmental impact. ​The Azurion platform is the result of our EcoDesign process and offers significant environmental improvements. The main environmental benefits of the current design are reduced weight and improved energy efficiency.

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Enabling technologies

  • Smart CT

    SmartCT

    3D visualization and measurement solution

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    Hemo with Intellivue

    Hemo with IntelliVue X3

    Improving workflow in the interventional lab

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    Echo navigator

    EchoNavigator

    Live echo and live X-ray fusion tool

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  • Heart navigator

    HeartNavigator

    Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures 

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    Dynamic coronary roadmap

    Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

    See clearly, guide confidently

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    Control Room Workspace

    Azurion Control Room Workspace

    Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity. The advanced layout enables you to access and control up to 20 external video sources across six 27" monitors to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow.

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    Documentation

    Brochures
    Philips Azurion 3 product brochure (15.15MB)
    Philips Azurion 5 product brochure (15.21MB)
    Philips Azurion 7 product brochure (15.28MB)
    Philips Azurion 7M20 with FlexArm product brochure (10.85MB)
    Philips Azurion Workspaces product brochure (6.73MB)

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    Footnotes
     

    [1] SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details

    [2] Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions. 

    [3] The contract has a duration of 1 year (warranty) plus 4 years of Technology Maximizer Essential.

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