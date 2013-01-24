Domača stran
IntelliSpace Portal Advanced Visualization

IntelliSpace Portal 10

Advanced Visualization

IntelliSpace Portal 10 helps you address imaging challenges and aim for definitive diagnosis.

Features
Driving improved treatment and care

Delivering systems that support confident diagnosis, informed treatment decisions and, ultimately, enhancing care.
Supporting appropriate imaging and treatment

Helping you optimize operational and clinical pathways and care delivery to reduce variation, facilitate appropriate utilization and improve patient experience.
Simplifying data and insight gathering

Connecting patient data across departments to create interoperability for greater clinical intelligence.
Developing future-proof innovations

A constantly-updated platform with enhancements and innovation to support diagnostic confidence and productive collaboration, aligned with other Philips groups roadmap.
Reducing costs

Helping you maximize your resources to improve productivity through performance, efficient workflows and machine learning.

All your advanced analysis needs,
one comprehensive solution

 

Today’s leading advanced visualization environments utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal 10 meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities. 

 

It combines sharp images, precision analysis, and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution, with the ability to pair easily with all our Philips modalities and Healthcare IT solutions, and beyond.

Making visualization tangible    

Create and export 3D models optimized for 3D printing    

“The importance of sharing information in healthcare is extreme. The Portal is that connecting piece.”  

Richard Towbin, M.D., Division Chief of Radiology, Phoenix Children's Medical Group

 
3D Modeling Heart

Explore our Advanced Visualization applications

Advanced Visualization as a Service (AVaaS)* from Philips

 

Advanced visualization as a Service is an all in one service solution with the latest IntelliSpace Portal technologies and services at an all-inclusive monthly cost. Engage in a long-term partnership through our subscription based financing model, with modality or domain based packaging. Consult your Philips representative for further interest, or submit your interest via the conus button on this page.

 

*Availability of options may vary per market
