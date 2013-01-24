Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran
EverFlo Home oxygen system

EverFlo Q

Home oxygen system

Respironics' compact, 31-pound EverFlo Q is the first ultra-quiet concentrator available at an affordable price. It has the ease of use of our popular EverFlo oxygen concentrator and adds an ultra-quiet sound level.

Specifikacije

General system
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Voltage
  • 120 VAC +/- 10%
Sound Level
  • 40 (typical) dB
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
Oxygen Concentration*
  • (at 5 LPM) 93% +/-3 %
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
  • Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.

