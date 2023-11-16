A discussion on digital strategy in healthcare

Featuring Madhuri Sebastian ∙ nov. 16, 2023 ∙ Podcast duration 9:44 ∙ Originally produced by Becker’s Healthcare Podcast
In this podcast, from Becker’s Healthcare, Madhuri Sebastian, Global Business Leader, Radiology Informatics at Philips discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of healthcare technology and innovation, and how this trend is expected to continue as remote work and staff shortages persist. The use of technologies like cloud and AI has become essential in simplifying complex operations, such as radiology. However, challenges still exist in unifying data and creating actionable insights. Data silos and interoperability issues hinder the ability to leverage automated tools and solutions effectively. Addressing these challenges can help alleviate staff burnout and improve patient care, Sebastian says.
Efficiency is a top priority for hospitals and health systems, especially in the face of staff shortages and narrow margins, says Sebastian, and technology plays a crucial role in addressing these issues. Workflow automation, including smart lists, work list orchestration tools, interactive reporting, integrated AI, and advanced visualization tools, can help radiologists report faster and provide timely treatment plans. Education and expertise for technicians through virtual command centers can improve imaging protocols and streamline processes. Leveraging cloud technology can break down data silos and enable large-scale data normalization and insights, she says.
According to Sebastian, generative AI has the potential to reinvent workflows and empower patients to interpret their reports. Integrated diagnostics, which combine imaging records and clinical data, offer a framework for contextualized insights. This shift towards AI and integrated diagnostics will transform healthcare operations and patient care.
Further, she notes, it is crucial to address workflow shortages and clinical burnout in healthcare. These challenges existed before the pandemic but have been exacerbated by it. Health systems must evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers by ensuring connected care across settings. Informatics solutions should be designed to support digital transformation, delivering patient-centric care while reducing costs and resources.
Global Business Leader, Radiology Informatics, Philips
