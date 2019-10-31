In order to efficiently assist our customers in meeting their patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology needs, Philips has defined two categories of bundles with capabilities aimed at supporting critically ill intubated patients and critically ill patients who are not intubated.

Each bundle category allows for several possible combinations of options to address individual institution requirements and patient acuity, while also providing flexibility as we work to meet demand. We have established internal processes to prioritize orders and ensure fast response to urgent customer inquiries. Please contact your Philips representative to get started.