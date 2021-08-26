Search terms

Diagnosis

    Step forward with intelligence


    You’ve got a lot on the line, clinically and economically. Accelerate clinical efficiency with innovative echocardiography offerings that work harder to help care teams work smarter, before, during and after procedures.

    Workflow innovations. Process-based. People-driven.

    See how Philips intelligence is enabling care teams to work with enhanced efficiency throughout echocardiography from the time a physician orders the exam to study completion, billing and referral.

    Advancing echocardiography workflows

    Streamline cross-functional workflow and collaboration among care givers

    • A single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.

    • Streamline efficiency with interoperable access to a variety of advanced clinical tool and applications from a single location.

    • Decrease deployment costs and save time while interfacing to existing systems through our zero footprint technology and interoperability.

    The imperative to improve echocardiography workflow. Why now?

    More than ever, today’s new normal is challenging echocardiography departments to increase quality of care over more patients, and do it more efficiently.

    Work smarter—and collaborate with Philips.

    We are here for you, making it easy to achieve quality results more consistently with advanced visualization and quantification tools, automating repetitive tasks with AI and providing insightful information where and when it’s needed most.

    Explore our latest innovations in echocardiography


    Learn more about how our clinically smart diagnostic solutions help to streamline workflows and provide actionable insights that increase both clinical confidence and efficiency-without compromise.

    Clinician checking ultrasound scan from monitor of clinical tool

    Ultrasound Workspace


    Streamline echocardiography workflow across your organization with Philips Ultrasound Workspace. Built on the legacy of the TOMTEC ARENA platform, it allows for greater efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.

    Discover Ultrasound Workspace
    Connected Cardiology begins here

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

    Discover IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
    X5 1C Truevue scan

    EPIQ CVx


    The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of Ultrasound Workspace.

    Discover EPIQ CVx
    X5 1C Autostrain scan

    Affiniti CVx


    The Philips Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is a dedicated cardiovascular solution designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients

    Discover Affiniti CVx
    Collaboration Live


    Collaboration Live lets you extend your team without expanding it. Learn more about what Children’s Hospital Colorado is experiencing by using Collaboration Live.

    Discover Collaboration Live

    Advance your echocardiography program to its fullest potential.

    Consult with a Philips Healthcare sales representative today.

    Patient pointing at his heart

    Smarter paths to improved patient care


    New developments in AI and advanced automation, combined with intelligent information management, are making it easy to assess heart function with echocardiography. Three leading physicians explain how.

    Read the article

    Advance workflows with meaningful innovation


    Get to confident diagnoses more efficiently with integrated cardiac imaging products and services that are designed to help care teams work more effectively throughout the patient care path.

    Treatment of a patient

    Purposeful innovation. Empowered care.

     

    Explore Philips cardiology solutions designed to strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway, and improve cardiac care experiences.

    Learn more
