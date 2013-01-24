We see improvements in the way new healthcare payment models can work to deliver improved patient care. We recognize the need to not only innovate through technology, but transform the way that care is delivered, focusing on patient outcomes, value for payers, and expansion of access to care for populations.



Moving from volume to value is complex where incentives, processes, technologies and cultures must all align. By applying our clinical expertise, data analytics and telehealth solutions within a unique consulting framework, we can accelerate the transition to population-based care. We partner with our customers to enhance care delivery, from the waiting room to the living room. Together, we can create a healthier tomorrow.





Speaking at a recent US News and World Report “Hospital of Tomorrow” conference in Washington, DC, Philips together with Banner Health explored these ideas in a featured case study panel session, “Care Delivery Transformation for Chronic Condition Management and Better Population Health.”