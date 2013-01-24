Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

MR imaging webinars
webinar header

Meaningful learning for

enhanced patient care

Kontaktiraj nas
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Kaj to pomeni?
Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

MR imaging webinars


Acquire knowledge on latest improvements in clinical MR imaging by viewing webinars in which peer radiologists will share their experience and expertise. Learn about technical background, protocol optimization strategies, imaging pitfalls and future directions.

Our latest webinars

On the Path to Precision Diagnosis: Part 1 Strengthening clinical confidence and cardiac imaging efficiency




 
Watch webinar
Kelle

1stspeaker

Sebastian Kelle, MD

German Heart Center Berlin

ChariteUniversity Medicine Berlin
Dr.Goncalves

Moderator

Alexandra Goncalves, MD

Medical Officer for Cardiology

and Personal Health
Dr-Danrad

2ndspeaker

Raman Danrad, MD

LSU Health, New Orleans

Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience

Join us on November 19 for a 1 hour live webinar where the experts of Poole Hospital will share their experiences with the Ingenia Ambition: Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience


Improving throughput and maximizing patient experience at Poole Hospital with Philips Ingenia Ambition 

 
Watch webinar
Ravi-Ayer

            Dr. Ravi Ayer BM

            MRCS FRCR  
Aleksandrak

                Aleksandra Kudyk,

               Deputy Superintendent

Learn about the latest innovations driving speed, comfort, and confidence in MR

 

Description:

Learn about the key innovation drivers in MR imaging optimizing speed, comfort, and confidence.  Hear from Dr. Milot of Lyon University Hospital on the clinical impact using Philips latest innovations specifically in body oncology imaging.

 
Watch webinar
herigault

        Gwenael Herigault, PhD

        Director of Clinical Programs,             Philips MR
Milot

        Dr. Laurent Milot, MD, PhD

        Lyon University Hospital HCL

The role of productivity tools in a post COVID surge

dr Casselman

Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR

 

Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Medical Director, Eastern Region, Director of Computed Tomography, MRI and Advanced Imaging, Radnet Inc.
Watch webinar

COVID-19 radiology response – a view from the trenches

dr Casselman

Edward Steiner, MD, FCAR

Chairman of Imaging & Radiation Oncology, Wellspan York Hospital
chhabra photo

Gopal Punjabi, MD

Chair, Department of Radiology, Hennepin Healthcare
Watch webinar

Increasing MR operational efficiency with 3T

Nickerson image

Franco Grippo, MS, FACHE,   RT(N)

Assistant Vice President of Operations, RWJ Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
dr Casselman

Kris Giordano, BSMI, RT(R)(MR)

Director of Imaging, RWJ Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
Watch webinar

Advancements in 3T imaging


Jan S. Kirschke, MD

Rickmer F. Braren, MD

Benedikt  J. Schwaiger, MD

 

Team of radiologists at the Klinikum

Rechts der Isar / Technical University of Munich.
Watch webinar
kirschke c grey
braren c grey
schwaiger c grey
nextwave video thumbnail image

Live panel discussion; Break diagnostic boundaries with Speed, Comfort and Confidence

 

Watch a group of radiology experts from different fields discussing their day-to-day pain points and how they utilize Philips’ latest innovations to address these challenges in their facilities, sharing some of their best practices and vision into the future of radiology.

Boost productivity with Compressed SENSE  

dr Casselman

Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

Chair of the Department of Radiology at A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital in Bruges, Belgium. Head & Neck “consultant radiologist” at the A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital in Antwerp.
Watch webinar

Improvements in clinical MR Neuro imaging

Nickerson image

Joshua P Nickerson, MD

Vice Chair of Education, Department of Radiology Residency Program Director, Diagnostic Radiology Division Chief, Neuroradiology Co-Director, The UVM MRI Center for Biomedical Imaging The University of Vermont Medical Center.
Watch webinar

MR Spine Neurography

chhabra photo

Avneesh Chhabra, M.D.

Associate Professor of Radiology and Chief of the Musculoskeletal Imaging Division at UT Southwestern, and Chief of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Parkland Health & Hospital System.
Watch webinar

Advanced Neuro MR applications  

dr Casselman

Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD  

Chair of the Department of Radiology at A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital in Bruges, Belgium. Head & Neck “consultant radiologist” at the A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital in Antwerp.
Watch webinar
philipsneuro image

Elevate Neuro diagnostics

 

Discover our neuro applications

 

Learn more

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

 

 

Learn more
devices differents

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand