Ease of operation facilitates high throughput

Operating within tight margins requires high patient volumes for profitability, and that calls for fast, efficient scanning. “Fast sequences are essential for us to increase throughput,” says Dr. Gulati. “In India we basically rely upon the volumes to make the project viable. For that we need a really high throughput."



“If you consider the cost of the equipment I use, the MRI machine price is the same as in the Western world. But if you just look at the cost of an MRI scan, in our country we only charge around 50 to 70 US dollars. In the West they may be charging something like 1,000 US dollars, maybe more. We can only compensate on volume, so it is very important for us that our equipment should be capable of doing scans that are fast. For that we need proper training, availability of faster sequences, good technical support, and good application support. The equipment should be user friendly, both for the operations at the console as well as for managing the patient at the magnet.”