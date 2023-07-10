Search terms

How digitization is transforming anatomical pathology at Medipath

Customer story ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Featuring Medipath ∙ jul. 10, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

Medipath, a privately owned group of multi-site pathology laboratories, chose the Philips Digital Pathology Solution (Digital Pathology Solution—IntelliSite), which could be easily integrated into its operations, aiding efficiency and shortening time to diagnosis.

Customer story at a glance

  • Medipath uses the Philips Digital Pathology Solution for the digital transformation of its pathology services to provide a high level of service to healthcare institutions
  • The digital transformation helps enhance the care pathway for patients throughout France
  • Partnering with Philips has been key to success in this digitalization

Philips Medipath

Completely transforming the care pathway

Medipath, France’s largest network of pathology laboratories, has 28 geographical locations, 11 technical platforms and is owned by more than 100 associate pathologists. Recognizing that the future layed in augmented digital pathology for efficiency and better patient care. Medipath chose the Philips solution, which could be easily integrated without the need for additional in-house skills and with the necessary standardization of image quality.

“Digital scanners provide speed of image acquisition that allows for a more fluid process for analysis and reading. The techniques required for diagnosis—even the most specialized diagnosis—can be digitized, optimizing the patient pathway. They’ve found that it’s easy to share slides with experts, which leads to shorter response times and better care. The high-performance AI algorithm has demonstrated the ability to get as close as possible to ground truth, as verified by several experts*. This allows patients, no matter where they are in the country, to have access to an excellent diagnosis within just a few days, guiding a high level of care.”

“We benefitted from Philips international experience in network architecture, and from support in line with our expectations. Integrating these innovations into our processes was akin to plug and play.”

Stéphane Rossat

Innovation, Scientific and Project Management Director Medipath

“The team sees Medipath as a true player in the digital transformation of pathology thanks to its acquisition of the latest generation of Philips SG300 digital pathology slide scanners at several of their sites. The Medipath network of partner healthcare institutions is able to experience the benefits of cutting-edge techniques of efficiency combined with local diagnostic expertise, enhancing their partner institutions’ reputation for patient care.”

Stéphane Rossat

Innovation, Scientific and Project Management Director Medipath

Pathologist describing benefits of digital pathology in front of computer monitors displaying digital pathology images
Pathologist demonstrating an on-screen digital pathology color mapping system for lesions*

Digital pathology screen

Digital Pathology

Philips Digital Pathology Solution


Next-generation digital pathology designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower collaboration like never before

