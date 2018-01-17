In the Scan Buddy mobile app, the child playfully learns about the MRI procedure at home with help from the Ollie and friends characters. In the interactive game, the child will help Ollie undergo an MRI scan and learn the importance of lying still for a good picture. Also, kids can explore the MRI scanner themselves at home with Augmented Reality. At the hospital, the child meets up with Ollie and friends and a child life specialist at the KittenScanner in the waiting room. Letting children play with the miniature scanner allows them to discover how a scanner works. This can positively distract them from their fears and can help them feel more in control of the situation. And when it's time to have the scan, the child can again be accompanied into the bore of the scanner by Ollie and friends, with images projected using Ambient Experience In-Bore Connect technology (sold separately). The character’s familiar face and voice guides them throughout the examination.

