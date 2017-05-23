EP cockpit opens the way for a new generation of electrophysiology interventional labs. This revolutionary concept combines our proven X-ray system family with a number of innovations designed specifically for EP interventions. It helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle.
