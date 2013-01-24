Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

ClarityIQ Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

ClarityIQ

Low-dose high-quality imaging technology

Najdi podobne izdelke

ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 15000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.

Kontaktiraj nas

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand