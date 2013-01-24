Domača stran
Azurion 7 B20/15 Biplane image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 B20/15

Biplane image-guided therapy system

During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

