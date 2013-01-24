Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Ingenuity Refurbished CT Scanner

Ingenuity 128 - DS

Refurbished CT Scanner

Najdi podobne izdelke

The benefits of 128-slice scanning, offers low dose and high image quality. It also offers in-room upgradability to Ingenuity Elite so its capabilities can grow as your needs grow.

Kontaktiraj nas

Media Gallery

Features
iPatient for scan-to-scan consistency

iPatient for scan-to-scan consistency

Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of enhancing your CT system today, while getting you ready for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
iDose⁴ Premium Package reduces noise and artifacts

iDose⁴ Premium Package reduces noise and artifacts

iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution

IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution

With Philips IMR you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.** IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand