Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

Brilliance Big Bore – DS Refurbished CT Scanner

Brilliance Big Bore DS

Refurbished CT Scanner

Najdi podobne izdelke

Brilliance Big Bore – DS is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.

Kontaktiraj nas
  • * Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand