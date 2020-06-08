Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
Ventilation & respiratory care
Ultrasound
Critical care & patient monitoring
Diagnostic Imaging
It is important to note that the V60 / V60 Plus ventilator is designed with three layers of filters: the air inlet filter, the main flow bacteria filter, and a filter on the patient circuit exhalation port. It is suggested that customers follow the instructions in the V60 / V60 Plus ventilator User Manual to filter air for delivery to the patient with the air inlet filter, to always use a main flow bacteria filter on the patient gas outlet port, and recommending use of a filter on the patient circuit exhalation port.
Please read complete Instructions for Use, which state: Do not use bleach, alcohol, cleaning solutions containing bleach or alcohol, or cleaning solutions containing conditioners or moisturizers.
Although it will effectively filter (> 99.99% efficiency) the exhaled gas passing through the exhalation port, most patient interfaces will leak some amount of gas due to an unintended leak where the cushion is in contact with the skin.
Philips invasive and noninvasive ventilators are not available for sale to individuals, and can only be sold to hospitals, home medical equipment providers (DME companies), long term care facilities, medical transport, and government organizations. Philips offers a broad portfolio of respiratory and oxygen products that are available through a physician’s prescription. You can view our portfolio of sleep and respiratory products here.
Like other medical devices, Philips cooling systems and system filters are designed to ensure proper functioning of the machines in a variety of hospital and clinical environments. The cooling system filters are designed to prevent dust and particle build-up in our systems, but have not been designed for pathogen filtering. Most system filters on Philips ultrasound products are user-removable and can be cleaned and disinfected. We defer to the official CDC guidance on the transport classification and mechanisms for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
V60 has proven performance in both invasive and noninvasive ventilation. The Philips Respironics V60 Ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
Our most needed products right now include our patient vital-signs monitors and portable ventilators and medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions. Philips products and solutions to manage COVID-19 include: You can learn more about our solutions to manage COVID-19 here.
The frequency and timing of filter replacement will vary by patient and usage. It is recommended to change the filter between patients and at regular intervals (or as stated by the manufacturer).
Philips is working around the clock to ramp up production of hospital ventilators and other critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As initially communicated in March, we are doubling our production of hospital ventilators in May and will achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of 2020. Our efforts to increase production have included: Our latest statements can be found on the Philips News Center.
Customers can continue to order parts directly from their Philips account executive or technical support contact. Third party service providers can continue to order parts through distributors.
For additional training on using Philips equipment, we've developed tutorial videos that can be accessed via our Philips COVID-19 response website. For technical support and product servicing, we strongly recommend that only trained service personnel who have knowledge and experience with our ventilators, and who have read and comply with the instructions in the service manual, should service Philips ventilators.
There are preference variations. For small patients, linear arrays may be best, but curved abdominal works well. Curved arrays are the most appropriate for lung overall; however, cardiac transducers work well and can scan both lung and heart.
Philips is actively engaging with hospitals, the medical technology industry, governments, the World Health Organization and other health authorities to safeguard and facilitate the production and shipment of life-saving medical equipment and healthcare services to address the critical care demands of COVID-19. If you are not a current customer or if you're a governemental representative, you can contact us here.
The Philips Foundation has efforts underway globally to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in China, Kenya, Italy and beyond. The Philips Foundation is the central platform for Philips’ corporate social responsibility activities, founded on the belief that through innovation and collaboration we can solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and make an impact where it really matters. Updates appear regularly on the Philips News Center.
Please continue to work with your account executive or local sales representatives. If you need to speak with someone in Philips’ leadership, your account executive or local sales representative can help facilitate those discussions. If you’re not a current customer please contact us here.
Philips maintains a Business Continuity Management System, which is aligned to, and certified against, the international standard for Business Continuity ISO 22301:2012. We are constantly reviewing precautionary measures based on WHO and national authority guidelines. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips has been able to continue its business operations around the world. As expected, we are seeing decreased demand for our consumer product portfolio in the most affected regions, and increased demand for our professional healthcare portfolio. Philips has a balanced manufacturing footprint across the globe, with manufacturing sites in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including several in China. In line with our business continuity system, we have implemented the relevant safety protocols in all our worldwide sites.
The next generation of the Philips Trilogy ventilator delivers proven performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, and is designed to stay with your patients across changing care environments.
Philips V60 Plus* ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.
The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
Clinical care providers discuss topics related to the treatment of COVID-19.
Hear from Cindy Gaines, MSN, RN and Ray Costantini, MD, MBA how we can transform out-of-hospital telehealth by unlocking the virtual front door and enhance the evolving dynamic between patients and providers, leading to a mind shift to transform care delivery.
Traumatic Cardiac Arrest is the most urgent, time-critical, life-threatening trauma situation Emergency Medical Service personnel can face. The understanding and management of this condition has progressed significantly in the last few years. In this exciting, topical webinar, Prof Richard Lyon will present the epidemiology and pathology of TCA; describe the ‘HOT’ algorithm of pre-hospital interventions; how to maximize chance of survival and address some key issues such as whether chest compressions should be performed in TCA.
Learn from a front-line pediatric provider about symptoms and evolving treatment options and guidelines specific to pediatric patients
Seeing the life-saving community in action around us keeps us hopeful and motivates us to stay focused on our core responsibilities: fulfilling critical customer needs; ensuring the health and safety of employees; and supporting the wellbeing of people around the world.
