Dynamic care demands dynamic solutions

Dynamic care video

Philips Acute Patient Management solutions can help care teams know more all along the care pathway.

Philips Acute Patient Management solutions aim to keep care teams working at their best and patients in the best settings for their needs


More complex patient populations mean care is increasingly more dynamic. It also means that having the right insights at the right time is more important than ever.

See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care, keeping critical care with the patient throughout their journey.

Explore our acute patient management products and capabilities

