Our team’s focus is on relationships with early-stage innovative companies across the world in our thematic areas of interest.



From our experience, successful engagements often start with companies that meet the following criteria:



For business-sponsored collaborations and investments:

Well-rounded and experienced founding team

Seed level and above, to Series B

Clearly defined and validated solution

Regulatory pathway completed or in progress

In-line with the Philips focus areas

While geographically agnostic; proximity to relevant Philips sites does support collaboration





For the Philips Health Technology Venture Fund:



