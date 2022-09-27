Feelings of anxiety and apprehension are common among patients who must undergo a diagnostic exam or therapeutic intervention. Whether it be an MRI or CT exam, or a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), better patient cooperation in imaging can be achieved by creating an engaging, welcoming, and multi-sensorial patient experience.

Philips Ambient Experience solutions can help create a calming environment to support efficient patient care and enhanced staff satisfaction. Integrated dynamic lighting, video, and audio components help to soothe the anxious patient – enhancing the patient experience and satisfaction, thereby supporting improved compliance.

This solution is applicable across your diagnostic imaging rooms, such as CT, MRI, radiography, as well as interventional rooms.